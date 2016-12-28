Transcript for Trump Continues Use of Twitter as President-Elect

Let's bring in chief political analyst Matthew dowd. Hey, Matt, good morning. Good morning. Let's go back to this spat, this ongoing spat between president-elect trump and current president Obama. What does trump have to gain by keeping this thing alive? Well, I don't think he has anything to gain from this. In typical Donald Trump fashion most of what he communicates is done from a visceral place without I think a lot of strategic thought in it but if you think about president Obama, president Obama has a high an approval rating as Ronald Reagan did when he left office and won two elections with more than 50% of the vote and seems like not to psycho analyze Donald Trump but it seems like it's coming from a place of insecurity. Donald Trump lost the popular vote, Donald Trump didn't get 50% of the vote and in the 40s in his approval rating going into inauguration day so it's a bit like a star is on stage and he's trying to shove the popular star off the stage but the popular star isn't leaving yet. No, it isn't. I got to ask, two members of trump's own party Republican senators John McCain and Lindsey graham are hitting the president-elect over the issue of Russia. You know, they visited Estonia recently. Graham saying 99 of 100 senators believe that Russia interfered as Mary Bruce just mentioned calling for sanctions. How do you see this playing out? Well, I think it's trouble in the clubhouse, right. The GOP clubhouse. The first example of real trouble there. I think there is a united situation in the senate, Democrats and Republicans are united on the fact that they believe Vladimir Putin and Russia interfered in our election. They don't like it. They want to do something about it and Donald Trump seems to be the only person standing on the side with Vladimir Putin in this and so this is going to be problematic for Donald Trump in the course of this as we go forward in this and it's a situation Donald Trump does not want to get pushed by his own party in. We'll hear a lot more about this as you said, Matthew, thank you. We appreciate it.

