Transcript for Trump to decide on release of classified GOP memo

One of the questions Robert Mueller is looking at. Let's talk to Abrams about this right now. So you've got this meeting on air force one, the president is there. Hope hicks, one of his closest aides is there. Don trump Jr. On the phone. Would the president being involved in basically lying to the public be part of an obstruction of justice case? It could be. Certainly any lies can be part of an obstruction case, right. When you're putting together possible obstruction and different pieces and lies become part of those pieces, but, remember, in the case of bill Clinton, when Ken Starr recommended the articles of impeachment, one of them was strictly based on lying to the public. Now, I don't think that would be the case here just a lie in and of itself. One piece. But it becomes an important piece in the puzzle if true. Let's talk about the showdown. At the heart of it, the dossier, which implicated -- excuse me, that was used in this -- right now. I got a little confused. The dossier the Republicans are saying is biased and that's why it shouldn't have been used to get scrutiny of Carter page, the trump campaign -- And saying it was paid for. Part of their argument it was paid for by the Clinton campaign and therefore it can't be trusted. Let's take this out of the politics and bring it into the law for a minute. Which is, let's assume for a minute that that dossier was used. Let's assume that was part of the reason they were able to get a warrant. As a legal matter this happens every day. Every day there are snitches and criminals and thieves and people with agendas who provide information that is used to get warrants in this country. That's just not unusual. So, for this to have any real bite, they're going to have to show it was basically entirely this dossier, which is what led them to get the warrant and, B, they'll have to be able to show there was political motivation, not just on the part of the people paying for it, but on the part of the people who were requesting the information in some way, shape or form and I think it will be hard. Pierre, you've been covering the justice department an awful long time. This showdown between the two extraordinary. It is. Think about yesterday. The FBI put out this unusual statement in which the FBI director and his team were trying to point out, number one, the house Republicans, your report is crap. It's nothing. It's not based on any good, sound information. Number two, he was telling the president of the United States, I disagree with what you're about to do. It's the first sign that's trying to signal Independence and we'll see how it turns out. The memo also critical of rod Rosenstein is reportedly asked about a loyalty pledge from the president and would the report become the basis for the firing of rod Rosenstein. Reporter: Many believe he is the one thing standing between Robert Mueller and a job right now. And if rod Rosenstein is gone many believe the next to have that position would be someone who would be very willing and ready to fire Robert Mueller. So, if you view Rosenstein as a piece of the muller investigation it's a critical question. Dan Abrams, Pierre Thomas, thanks very much.

