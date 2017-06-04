Transcript for Trump defends Bill O'Reilly amid sexual harassment scandal

with more fallout on bill O'Reilly and Fox News. More than 50 companies have now pulled ads from the "The O'Reilly factor" after those sexual harassment claims against the anchor but scored support from his old friend, president trump. ABC's linsey Davis here with the latest. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: Industry sources believe prior to the latest allegations, the "The O'Reilly factor" had more than 100 advertisers. As of this morning, they have now lost more than 50 and stock in the network's parent company is down 3%. But ratings for O'Reilly's show are up 20% since last week. And this morning one longtime viewer is publicly defending him, the president himself. Caution, you are about to the enter the no-spin zone. Reporter: This morning as the sexual harassment scandal surround Bill O'Reilly ricochets through Fox News -- Spin stops here. Reporter: The conservative TV titan has one of the most powerful men in the world coming to his defense. Joining us from his New York City headquarters is Donald Trump. Reporter: President trump told "The New York Times" on Wednesday, I think he's a person I know well. He is a good person, personally I think he shouldn't have settling referring to that recent "New York Times" report that O'Reilly and the parent company of Knox news paid $13 million in settlements no five different women over claims of inappropriate behavior by O'Reilly including sexual harassment. The president went on to say that O'Reilly should have let them play out in the legal system and doesn't think bill would do anything wrong. The top anchor says he's being target because he's prominent and controversial and fox's parent company points out no current or former Fox News employee ever took advantage of the 21st century fox hot line to raise a concern about bill O'Reilly. The president has reportedly been friends with O'Reilly for decades and is a frequent guest on his show. Last appearing on super bowl Sunday. Mr. President, thanks very much for taking the time. Reporter: Trump's loyalty to fox was also on display when Roger Ailes faced his own sexual harassment claims last year. They're saying these horrible things about him, it's very sad because he's a very good person. Reporter: It is a loyalty that appears to go both ways. You know, I'm automatically attracted to beautiful -- I just start kissing them. Reporter: When this infamous "Access Hollywood" video was released. And when you're a star, you can do anything. Grab them by the . I'm not going to play too much of it because it's crude guy talk. Reporter: O'Reilly gave candidate trump a prime time platform. Well, first of all, locker room talk and most people have heard it before. Reporter: Trump apologized for the remarks but more than a dozen women then came forward accusing him of inappropriate sexual advances, accusations he has denied. Overnight, congresswoman Maxine wears didn't mince words about an alleged culture of sexual harassment at Fox News. Bill O'Reilly needs to go to jail. Reporter: After the president's support of O'Reilly, Rebecca diamond, a former host on Fox News who reportedly settled her sexual harassment claims against O'Reilly tweeted directly to the president, I am saddened reading your comments. Truly dispreponderaappointed and vilified all over again. Such comments telling women they won't be believed. Let's bring in Lisa bloom and Matthew dowd is back. I imagine it caught your attention because you represented women who have made accusations against both bill O'Reilly and president trump. Well, that's true. And it's not surprising that Mr. Trump once again has chosen to stand with his crony friend rather than with the women of America. Let's look closely at what he said. I don't think bill did anything wrong. He's not saying I don't think he did it. He's saying, I don't think sexual harassment is wrong. Why would he think it's wrong? He's bragged about doing it himself. You know, he's also giving Bill O'Reilly through the newspaper legal advice saying he should have fought this out in the courts but these settlements were sort of ordained by arbitration. Well, I don't know if they were ordained by arbitration. I think that they were private settlements, but as somebody who does sexual harassment cases every day and has been doing them for 30 years I can tell you that when you pay millions of dollars, that is not a nuisance value settlement. That might be a $50,000 or $10,000 settlement. When you pay millions, it's because the women have tapes which a couple of them allegedly had or they have very strong evidence establishing guilt. And you have to wonder why the president would want to step into this right now. Especially wearing teal, sexual assault awareness month, in the middle of that having this conversation is bizarre. It's tone deaf at best and after his comments from the boys on the bus comments that the president made years ago, it feels a lot like Lance Armstrong defending somebody against doping charges. I mean it's just -- the president is not the right person to step into this issue. Lisa, where does this go next? As I said you were representing Wendy Walsh who made some allegations against Mr. O'Reilly. Where does this case go next? Well, yesterday Wendy and I phoned in to the Fox News hot line her sexual harassment complaint. We made a video. I posted it on my Twitter. Anybody can look at it. So that it would be clear that we had done so. And so Fox News' defense that nobody's ever called in 0 our hot line is gone now. This is a serious complaint. It's now been lodged. We expect Fox News to comply with their legal obligation to do a prompt, thorough investigation if they find for Wendy to protect her against unlawful retaliation and to punish the perpetrator, Mr. O'Reilly. Meantime, president trump back in the campaign when several women did come forward to make allegations against him he threatened to sue these women but no developments there, correct? Well, I said at the time that was never going to happen and, of course, it never has happened. And in fact, my client Jill Harth, the first to come out with allegations against Donald Trump did sue him in the 1990s. He immediately settled that case three weeks after she filed the case. So it was, you know, highly ironic when he said bill O'Reilly shouldn't have settled a sexual harassment case when trump himself had done that. To me right now there's fox News and the parent company is in a huge conflict because they've lost advertisers, but Bill O'Reilly as of yet has not lost viewers as yet. Still maintaining a dominant level of viewers. This is a huge problem for fox News. Okay, Matthew dowd, Lisa bloom, thanks very much.

