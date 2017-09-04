Transcript for Trump defends Syria strike as Assad regime appears undeterred

President trump is waking up to fresh science that his strike against Syria is not stopping the regime there from carrying out more attacks against its own people. Look at this new video. This is the same air base that was hit by 59 U.S. Tomahawk missiles. There are reports of fresh air strikes against the same town hit by chemical weapons. That horrifying attack that moved president trump to action. The president is tweeting out his defense as to why the U.S. Military did not take out the runways at that air base. All this as we're getting seemingly mixed messages about whether the strike against Syria represents a significant change in the administration's policy. Are we aiming for regime change or not? We have team coverage this morning. We start with Alex Marquardt on the ground in Beirut. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. Good morning, Paula. The Assad regime showing it's business as usual in Syria. Launches bombs from the base that was struck. This morning, a new statement from president Assad saying the U.S. Failed in achieving the goal behind this attack. New records of a bombing in idlib province. The same area that the chemical attack took place. The regime showing it is perhaps undeferred after the strikes at the air base. Checking weapons systems and directing aircraft on to the taxi way as pilots take off from the runway, still in tact after the 5 a 9 American tomahawk cruise missiles rained down on the airfield. President trump defending the targeted strike. The reason you generally don't hit runways is they are easy and inexpensive to fix. A plane took off with a deadly nerve agent that killed people. Perhaps no image fueling global sadness and outrange than this one. Of this man holding his two life less 9-month-old twins. He went house to house trying to rescue neighbors and family. But then passed out. I took too long, he said. I rescued everyone else. But I couldn't rescue you. On this week, secretary of state Rex tillerson tells George Stephanopoulos he'll confront Russia Syria's main backer about the full removal of Assad's chemical arsenal. At a minimum, Russia hasn't done enough because the Kem krals still there. I don't draw conclusions of complicity at all. Clearly, they have been incompetent. But perhaps they have been outmaneuverered by the Syrians. Reporter: This, as the trump administration does a seeming about face. Regime change is something we thing is going to happen. Reporter: Asked if he'll order more strikes. He won't stop here. If he needs to do more, he'll do more. Reporter: The line seems to be back to chemical bombing is not tolerable. A huge question, Alex Marquardt on the ground for us. Thank you. We turn to reports of turmoil inside the white house

