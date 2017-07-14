Transcript for Trump ends Paris trip with Bastille Day celebration

President trump on his way back to the U.S. After celebrating bastille day in Paris but also answering tough questions on the world stage from our correspondent and as the Russia investigation does ramp up, the top Democrat on the senate intelligence committee has confirmed that Donald Trump Jr. Has been asked to provide documents and speak with the committee. Of course, the battle over health care hitting a breaking point revealing a new draft of the bill but already facing opposition from members of their own party. Much more on that in a moment but first let's get to our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega on the ground in Paris where the president just participated in that parade. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: 2k5i6d, good morning to you. I should say bon jour. President trump was here center stage on the champs-elysees and seemed to be enjoying this parade that happened here, a bunch of military planes and tanks but he is on his way home where that controversy over Russia awaits. President trump having the time of his life at bastille day. ??? pointing at the show with the first lady. Laughing with the French president but not even a show of military might on the Cham champs-elysees or dinner at the eiffel tower is enough to overshadow those mounts questions about his son's trump tower meeting with a Russian lawyer. At that press conference alongside the French president we asked, Mr. President, your FBI nominee said if someone in a campaign got an e-mail about Russia like the one that your son don junior received, that they should alert the FBI rather than accept that meeting. Is he wrong? Also, were you misled by your team in not knowing about this meeting? My son is a wonderful young man. He took a meeting with a Russian lawyer, not a government lawyer, but a Russian lawyer. It was a short meeting. It was a meeting that went very, very quickly, very fast. Reporter: But in nose e-mails don junior agreed to meet with the Russian government attorney who wanted to provide the campaign with information that would damage Hillary Clinton. President trump coming to his son's defense. And nothing came of the meeting. And I think it's a meeting that most people in politics probably would have taken. Reporter: The French press pouncing on president trump's past Paris bashing. You were implying at the time that Paris was not safe anymore. Those are very strong words. Would you repeat them today? You better let me answer that one first. That's a beauty. It's going to be just fine cause you have a great president. You have somebody that is going to run the country right and I'm coming back. You better do a good job, please. Otherwise you'll make me look very bad. You're always welcome. Thank you. Reporter: The president also delivering another round of compliments to the French first lady commenting on her figure during a tour of Napoleon's tomb. You're in such good shape. Beautiful. Reporter: And that certainly made some headlines here in Paris. Now, this was a short trip for president trump. He was on the ground for just a little more than 24 hours. He did tweet before taking off this morning, David, saying that the relationship with France is stronger than ever. You know, Cecilia, you mentioned the relationship. We saw president trump tell the first lady she was in good shape. Madesome headlines around the world. We all remember the first handshake with macron even before this trip. President macron saying this was a moment of truth. Of course, he campaigned against trump-style rhetoric. Any inside details. Any imagery that shows how they got along this time. Well, they have that big dinner last night right there inside the eiffel tower. You could see both first couples sitting there together and it went on for about two hour, look, they really seemed to be getting along now. Handshakes before they departed. Very long ones again and president macron wrapped up his bastille day celebration by saying the U.S. And France will never be separated. All right, well, you said bon sure. I'll say merci. Reporter: Au Revoir.

