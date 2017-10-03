Transcript for Trump expected to travel to pitch GOP health care plan to voters

Now to the raging battle over health care. The GOP's plan to repeal and replace the affordable care act winning key votes in the house but facing opposition by Democrats and Republicans and our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce has new details for us. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. With their health care plan under attack Republican leaders and the white house are in full on sell mode. The president is expected to hit the road next week while here on capitol hill the speaker is pitching with power points. Armed with charts and tough talk. This is the closest we've been to repealing and replacing Obamacare and let me just say it again, this is the closest we will ever get to repealing and replacing Obamacare. Reporter: Facing opposition from his own party the speaker of the house rolling up his sleeves to make the case for his health care overhaul. The debate has already begun. One house committee deliberating amendments for a whopping 27 hours. On that vote there were 31 aye sen 23 nays. Reporter: Two key numbers still missing. The bill's price tag and number of Americans that could lose coverage under the new plan. Already the medical community is voicing its opposition. Some warning the plan could make things worse. Conservative senator Tom cotton tells ABC's Jon Karl he agrees. I'm afraid it could make it worse in some ways, insurance rates would continue to go up and that Americans would have even less control and less choice over their health care system. Reporter: But Republican leaders in the white house remain optimistic setting an ambitious time line. I'm very confident we'll repeal and replace Obamacare and it will ail be done by this spring. Reporter: President trump declaring what you hear in the press, despite that, health care is coming along great. The white house with this message. If members have ideas, we want to hear them and want them to be part of it. This isn't getting jammed through. Reporter: And the meetings and selling continues today at the white house. The president will sit down with key house committee chairmen. Trump has been busy behind the scenes. The businessman president seems to be putting those dealmaking skills to work.

