Transcript for Could Trump face an obstruction of justice charge?

moments ago. I'm here with Dan Abrams. Our chief political analyst Matthew dowd and you saw, Dan, let me begin with you. Corey Lewandowski pretty much doubled down accusing James Comey of perjury. The president used the word lies this morning as well. This is now almost certainly in the office of the special counsel. He'll be asking the questions now and big question is who will he find more credible and do the president's actions add up to obstruction of justice. That was a heck of an interview but in the question of obstruction of justice, I think if you were to ask James Comey, what do you think, he would say, that when I was directed to end part of the Flynn investigation, I didn't think it was obstruction of justice at that point. Even until the time I was fired, I didn't think it rose to that level. But I think if you were to ask James Comey in a private moment what do you think now? I think he would say the fact that I was fired over the Russia investigation in an effort, I think Comey believes, to affect the Russia investigation, that may then cross over into obstruction of justice according to James Comey. I think that was clear from his testimony and it is clear from his testimony that he believes that Mueller ought to be looking at that and I am confidence Mueller will look at that. Is it clear from these statements there are no tapes? I don't think there's any chance there were tapes. If there were tapes I think they could easily -- there's no ambiguity over whether tapes exist. They either exist or don't exist. It's clear that the white house strategy will be scorched Earth against James Comey. Can I just say that the president of the United States declaring that he was totally vindicated and is a winner, I think he has his results from price Waterhouse cooper because the last time a mistaken winner was declared when "La la land" was declared winner of the oscars. I think right now the senate GOP members are going to just keep defending the castle but one thing they're unwilling to do go out and be offensive. They're in a defensive crouch. Thanks very much. Much more Sunday on "This week" right here on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.