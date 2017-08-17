Transcript for Trump faces more backlash after Charlottesville remarks

President trump unleashing new tweet as mid that backlash from CEOs calling out his leadership. Two of his councils collapsing after his comments on charlottesville. So many top executives leaving the groups. They were both disbanded and facing pushback over a rally he's holding in Phoenix next week. His campaign rejecting the mayor's calls to postpone it in the wake of the attack in charlottesville. The president is up and tweeting this morning and Mary Bruce has more. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. The president is facing major pushback here. Even members of his own party are struggling to defend his response to the violence in Virginia and this morning, the president is up, he's tweeting and he is hitting back. He says any claims that he drew a moral equivalency between the white supremacists and counterprotesters is such a disgusting lie. As the president faces the growing backlash, this morning his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, is giving his take. The president says both sides are to blame but Bannon tells "The American prospect" the so-called alt-right is a fringe element and the media plays it up too much. These guys are a collection of clowns but Bannon says the fierce debris over racism gives trump a political edge. If the left is focused on race and identity and we go with economic nationalism we can crush the Democrats. Speculation has been mounting that Bannon's days at the white house are numbered. We will see what happens with Mr. Bannon. He is a good person an I think the press trees him unfairly. Reporter: Now he's correcting the president's position on North Korea's strategy saying there is no military solution. Forget it. This morning the president is growing more isolated by his own words. The fallout over his response to charlottesville intensifying. I think there's blame on both sides. Reporter: His reluctance to condemn the hate is causing some of the nation's top CEOs to turn their backs on the businessman president. The CEO of Walmart said you missed a critical opportunity to help bring the country together. Did you? There was no way of making a correct statement that early. I had to see the facts unlike a lot of reporters -- I didn't know David duke was there. I wanted to see the facts. And the facts as they started coming out were very well stated. Reporter: On Wednesday a mass defection leading CEOs on the president's elite advisory council decided to disband. Powerhouses like Pepsi, GE, IBM and Walmart putting their foot down. In a letter to employees, JPMorgan's CEO Jamie Dimon saying I strongly disagree with president trump's reaction to the events that took place in charlottesville over the past several days. Racism, intolerance and violence are always wrong. On another council an avalanche of CEOs leaving the group. Seemingly eager to frame the departures in his own terms, the president abruptly cut off both groups tweeting rather than putting pressure on the business people of the manufacturing council and strategy and policy forum, I am ending both. Thank you all. Now, while the president is lashing out on Twitter he has no public events here in New Jersey today but he is planning to get back out on the campaign trail next week with a rally in Phoenix, but, robin, he's facing pushback there. Overnight the mayor asking the white house to delay this rally because he says the nation is still healing but sources tell us the president has no plans to put this off, robin. We'll see what happens. This morning it's not just

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.