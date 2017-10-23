Transcript for Trump faces disputes on Gold Star families, health care

We move on to Washington where senator McCain has leveled another shot at president trump taking on the inequity of the wealthy who avoided getting drafted for health deferments like bone spurs. This as John Kelly escalated the war of words wildcat congresswoman Wilson. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega with the latest. Good morning. Good morning, everybody. This controversy is not going away. The white house hoped that appearance by John Kelly would put it to rest but the president tweeting about it again. John McCain never mentioned president trump's name but seemed like a shot at him directly. He received a deferment for a bone spur diagnosis. One aspect of the conflict that I will never ever countenance is that we drafted the lowest income level of America and the highest income level found a doctor that would say that they had a bone spur. That is wrong. That is wrong. If we're going to ask every American to serve, every American should serve. Reporter: This weekend the Arizona senator and war hero went public with his criticism. This as one of the four American special ops soldiers killed in that deadly ambush in Niger was laid to rest, sergeant la David Johnson at the center of the public battle over president trump's condolence call to Johnson's pregnant widow. The president has yet to comment on the specifics of the ambush. Instead continuing to talk about the congresswoman in the car with Johnson's widow and heard her say, Johnson knew what he signed up for but when it happens it hurts anyway. The president was back to tweeting this weekend. He called the congresswoman wacky, repeatedly, and said she's killing the democratic party, the white house as I said really thought this would go away but the president was back to tweeting about it. The questions about general Kelly, as well. Cecilia, thanks very much.

