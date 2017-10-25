Transcript for Trump faces GOP criticism amid tax reform effort

Jon Karl, this Republican revolt. Will others follow? Well, this is a revolt right now. It's a revolt from some of the most respected names in the party. You know, Jeff flake, corker, a committee chairman, the former presidents, John McCain but it is not a spam period. I have spoken to many of these Republican senators who I know essentially agree with almost everything that Jeff flake said but they are not saying it publicly and aren't saying it publicly, robin, because they believe two thing, one going against Donald Trump could hurt them politically, could destroy them, flake was not going to win that Republican primary in Arizona and they also believe that he is the one who can sign their agenda. When Mitch Mcconnell came before the senate yesterday, corker in the room, the president in the room, first thing he said it's because of Donald Trump we have Neil Gorsuch on the supreme court. The message is you may not like what's going on personally but it's getting our agenda. It's still his party. But I got to tell you, a Republican party that has no room for a Jeff flake tore Bob corker or John McCain doesn't seem like a Republican party that can remain a majority party for long. We learned yesterday that the DNC actually paid for some of that research that went into that dossier that's become so infamous after some Republicans paid to fund it during the primaries against trump. We learned through an intermediary the Clinton campaign paid for the research that became the dossier and the democratic party. What we don't know is who the Republican was and to me that's one of the great mysteries. It started with a Republican foe of Donald Trump. Have no idea. Have no idea. We can guess. We have no idea.

