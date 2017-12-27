Transcript for Trump, GOP accused of politicizing Russia probe

business while at mar-a-lago. Let's send things to you Dan. Let's bring in Matt dowd. Matt a two part question for you. This has to do with the president's tweeting. Do you believe the president and Republicans are trying to politicize the Russia probe and do you think they're succeeding? Well, it looks like they're trying to fire Bob Mueller or the FBI investigating this by proxy. I think it's really problematic. As you know we have tribalism that seeped into every institution in the count country with two exceptions the military and FBI. Now we see the FBI being politicized and sperm prosecutor being politicized. You would think they would be trying to increase the credibility of the last two institutions. But no. Do you think the president and the Republicans if they are in fact trying to mire the thing down have reached the point if Mueller brings charge that is people will disregard it? Well, that's a big worry. I think the reaction we need to look at -- I think the American public will the FBI and the special prosecutor. The question is will Republican leaders who are now in part seem to be partners with Donald Trump in undermining it will they respond to it if Bob Mueller brings charges. That's a question we don't know the answer to. Matthew dowd we appreciate your analysis.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.