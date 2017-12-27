Trump, GOP accused of politicizing Russia probe

More
ABC News chief political analyst Matthew Dowd weighs in on President Trump's criticisms of the FBI amid the special counsel's investigation and Trump's high expectations for the economy.
3:00 | 12/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump, GOP accused of politicizing Russia probe
business while at mar-a-lago. Let's send things to you Dan. Let's bring in Matt dowd. Matt a two part question for you. This has to do with the president's tweeting. Do you believe the president and Republicans are trying to politicize the Russia probe and do you think they're succeeding? Well, it looks like they're trying to fire Bob Mueller or the FBI investigating this by proxy. I think it's really problematic. As you know we have tribalism that seeped into every institution in the count country with two exceptions the military and FBI. Now we see the FBI being politicized and sperm prosecutor being politicized. You would think they would be trying to increase the credibility of the last two institutions. But no. Do you think the president and the Republicans if they are in fact trying to mire the thing down have reached the point if Mueller brings charge that is people will disregard it? Well, that's a big worry. I think the reaction we need to look at -- I think the American public will the FBI and the special prosecutor. The question is will Republican leaders who are now in part seem to be partners with Donald Trump in undermining it will they respond to it if Bob Mueller brings charges. That's a question we don't know the answer to. Matthew dowd we appreciate your analysis.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52006956,"title":"Trump, GOP accused of politicizing Russia probe ","duration":"3:00","description":"ABC News chief political analyst Matthew Dowd weighs in on President Trump's criticisms of the FBI amid the special counsel's investigation and Trump's high expectations for the economy.","url":"/GMA/video/trump-gop-accused-politicizing-russia-probe-52006956","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.