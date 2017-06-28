Transcript for Trump says it's 'OK' if no health care vote comes this week

Mary, thank you. More on this from Jon Karl. Republican pollster, ABC news contributor Kristen Soltis Anderson, thank you both for joining us, Jon, the president's up and tweeting, resisting this commentary analysis that says he's not the closer in chief here. But this whole effort has exposed the limits of his influence over those Republican senators. Reporter: Well, he says he is totally engaged and has been making phone calls and saw virtually the entire Republican senate conference coming down here to meet with him yesterday but, George, there are limits to what he can do. The bottom line is that this president does not have deep relationships with Republican senators. He doesn't have much influence with them, in fact, the senator that he is perhaps closest to of all of them is Rand Paul who you remember he ridiculed during the primaries and who right now looks like the Republican most steadfastly opposed to this bill. He along with Susan Collins, a more moderate from Maine on the other side and bring that to Kristen Soltis Anderson. It really does seem very, very difficult for the president, Mitch Mcconnell, will anyone define some path that satisfies both the conservatives and the moderates right now? The balancing act is very challenging because any changes that you make to the bill that can bring along some of those more moderate member, folks like Susan Collins from Maine and Dean hellmaner, these will make them less appealing to someone like Rand Paul so Mitch Mcconnell has to find ways to bring folks to the table but with the ability to only lose two members of his caucus in the vote he doesn't have a lot of room. When the public support for both the house bill and this senate bill, there is a new poll out showing 17%, tremendously unpopular. The politics of this also make it very challenging so it's not just that folks on either side moderate or conservative have policy problems with the bill but they're worried about what this might do back home especially those moderate members curiously until yesterday a pro-trump super pac said they would run ads going after heller from Nevada for not supporting the bill and since pulled those because it would make it harder for them to get re-elected. Folks are worried about taking this vote and what it might mean for their re-election chances. It was run by a super pac allied with him. Hard to see how this gets better over the fourth of July recess. Reporter: Opposition could get increased but, George, there's one big factor working to the Republican leadership's advantage here. That is that every one of those Republican senators in that room have campaigned on repealing Obamacare and the alternative at the end of the day if they cannot pass anything is to leave Obamacare in place. Right, this has been a seven-year promise, okay, Jon Karl, Kristen, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.