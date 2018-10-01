Transcript for Trump says 'I'll beat Oprah' amid 2020 presidential buzz

president. Oprah 2020 took off on Twitter after her inspiring speech at the golden globes and now president trump is weighing in on the challenge. Let's get the latest from our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hey, robin. Good morning to you. He certainly is weighing. Will she? Won't she? That's the question. Now, Oprah's longtime friend Gayle says she is considering -- she is intrigued but does not believe at this point she's considering a run. Oprah Winfrey versus president trump? He has a prediction. Yeah, Oprah would be a lot of fun. I don't think she's going to run. I know her very well. Reporter: They do go way back. In 1988 Oprah asked if he'd ever run for president. I just don't think I really have the inclination to do it. I love what I'm doing. Also it doesn't pay as well. Reporter: And about a decade later he named his possible vp pick. Oprah, I love Oprah. Oprah would always be my first choice. Reporter: White house aides seemed less excited about the prospect. Having been on the campaign of a political outsider what advice would you give a political outsider like Oprah who seems intrigued about the idea of running. I won't focus on anyone's campaign other than president trump's re-election. Is she qualified? Look, I disagree very much on her policies. Is she a successful individual? Absolutely. But in terms of where she stands on a number of positions, I would find a lot of problems with that. Reporter: Press secretary Sarah Sanders didn't specify which policies, but Oprah has championed stronger background checks on gun purchases and a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. It's possible to both enforce our laws and at the same time embrace the words on the statue of liberty that have welcomed generations of huddled masses to our shores. Reporter: She donated more than $100,000 to democratic causes and candidates. Barack Obama. Reporter: And endorsed Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Do you like democracy or do you want a demagogue? Reporter: As for her own foray into politics a few months ago she made it clear. There will be no running of office for any kind for me. Reporter: Already having a field day with the idea of a Oprah ticket. Can she run or just name the white house one of her favorite things, Stephen Colbert asked. You get a white house. You get a white house. All right, Cecilia, thank you. Michael.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.