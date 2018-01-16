Transcript for Trump and lawmakers battle over Dreamer immigration deal

house and new fallout for president trump over the vulgar and racially charged comments he made about Africa and Haiti in the oval office. Facing condemnation across the country and around the world he is doubling down with a new attack on the only Democrat in the meeting. Jon Karl has all the latest. Jon, all could increase the chances of a government shutdown Friday. Reporter: It sure looks grim, George, with all the name-calling and back and forth and distrust, the two sides seem to be miles apart from a deal and Democrats have made it clear if they do not have protection for the d.r.e.a.m.ers, they will not agree to extend government funding. What Republicans are going to try to do now, temporarily extend government funding and actually, George, I have talked to both Democrats and Republicans involved in the negotiations who believe that ultimately there will be a deal on this, in fact, it's quite possible that the president's exclusi explosive comments have put more pressure on the Republicans to make a deal. Put more pressure on Republicans but move the Democrats further away and learning more about that meeting, even "The Washington post" reporting that the president after the meeting wasn't denying the comments at a all. Reporter: Exactly, George. You know, I followed this in realtime, talked to people who were either briefed on the meeting or in the meeting. The white house's denials, the Republican denials took days to happen. There's no question that the president made explosive comments, whether or not they were precisely as first reported may be in question. More coming up. Jon, thanks very much.

