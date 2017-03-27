Transcript for Trump looks to lay blame after health care defeat

Now to president trump trying to move forward this morning after that stunning health care defeat. The president blaming members of his own party for the failure. ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega has more on that for us. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Good morning. You're right. The blame game is in full force. The president now pointing fingers at everyone from Democrats to conservative Republicans for that blow to health care. President trump now looking to lay blame after that crushing defeat on health care. Blasting conservatives, tweeting, Democrats are smiling in D.C. That the freedom caucus with the help of club for growth and heritage have saved planned parenthood and Obamacare. But the chair of the freedom caucus unapologetic. Well, I mean at this particular point I can tell you no one has been more self-critiquing than me. Reporter: The president and fellow Republicans saying they are now looking to turn the page to their next big challenge, tax reform. Also signaling they may be ready to reach across the aisle. I think it's time for our folks to come together and I also think it's time to potentially get a few moderate Democrats on board. Reporter: Will Democrats get on board. He moved so far to the hard right that is virtually impossible for us to work with him. If he changes, he could have a different presidency. Reporter: The blame game comes after a weekend of clashes at pro-trump rallies across the country. Protesters and trump supporters coming to blows as the president seemed to be in his own battle with Republican house speaker Paul Ryan, with this head scratching tweet saying watch judge Jeanine on Fox News Saturday night. Those who tuned in saw judge Jeanine piero open her show with an explosive hit on Ryan. Paul Ryan needs to step down as speaker of the house. The reason, he failed to deliver the votes on his health care bill. Reporter: But the white house claims the timing was just a coincidence and Paul Ryan has the president's full support. He doesn't blame Paul Ryan. In fact, he thought Paul Ryan worked really hard. He enjoys his relationship with Paul Ryan. Thinks Paul Ryan is a great speaker of the house. Reporter: And one announcement expected today, the president expected to name his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner to run a new office here at the white house. It is called the office of American innovation and, David, it is charged with fulfilling campaign promises like reforming care for veterans. A lot of eyes on Jared Kushner as well, Cecilia, thanks to you.

