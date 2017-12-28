Transcript for Trump makes false claim in touting legislative wins

Let's bring in our chief political analyst, Matthew dowd. Good morning. Let's talk about this Lewandowski case. The president appears to be close to the accuser and the accused here. How does he handle this, especially because he has his own accusers? Reporter: We Well, this is a difficult spot for the president to be in. This is like "Pirates of the caribbean" where all these characters are surrounding him, and they have problems. We know what happened with Paul manafort, and the candidate he endorsed in Alabama. A series of folks, in surrounding this world, and in the end, the president is Barbo Barbosa, and he has problems as big as Corey Lewandowski. It's a difficulty that the white house is in. I knew some cultural references would be thrown I this morning. Let's talk about the president specifically, and his claim that he repeated that he has signed more legislation than any other president. So it is absolutely true that trump has some big wins under his belt, including the tax bill that just went through, but it's not true. It's verifiably false that he signed the most legislation. Why do you think he keeps saying this? I'm just shocked that the president exaggerates like this. We haven't seen this before from him. In politics, we have seen all presidents exaggerate, and probably stretch the truth in this, but this president, when you look at the averages of this president, this president exaggerates or makes stuff up an average of five times a day. It has become commonplace in the presidency. He is sort of the olympic champion of this kind of stuff, and he continues to do it, and my guess is for the next year, two years, three years, he will continue to do it. Hi, Matt. It's Paula. Good morning to you. Hey, Paula. There is a lot of uncertainty with the tax bill that Dan brought up. What should you know if you are one of the many people rushing to make those deductions that will soon disappear with the tax law taking effect? Specifically property taxes. Sure. You have a major tax reform change through at the last minute in a rushed manner right before the new year. We have the law of unintended consequences and this is the first one we'll see, and we'll see more. I paid my property taxes last week for 2017. Those are still deductible because I was billed, assessed and it was all for 2017. You cannot deduct those expenses for 2018 unless you have been billed and assessed in 2017, and pay it in 2017. We need to look at if you pay 2017, you're fine. 2018, you're not. And it's really up to the municipali municipality, the local municipality to decide. We tried to pre-pay 2018, and they said no. It's up to the jurisdiction as well. As I said, this is the law of unintended consequences and we'll see more of this when you see major changes in a tax bill. Matt dowd, thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.