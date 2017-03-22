Trump makes final pitch for GOP health care bill

More
Trump called the upcoming House vote on the bill a "crucial vote for the Republican Party and for the people of our country" and traveled to Capitol Hill in a last-minute plea for votes.
2:40 | 03/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump makes final pitch for GOP health care bill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46295069,"title":"Trump makes final pitch for GOP health care bill","duration":"2:40","description":"Trump called the upcoming House vote on the bill a \"crucial vote for the Republican Party and for the people of our country\" and traveled to Capitol Hill in a last-minute plea for votes.","url":"/GMA/video/trump-makes-final-pitch-gop-health-care-bill-46295069","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.