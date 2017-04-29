Transcript for Trump will mark his 100th day in office with a campaign-style rally in Pennsylvania

It is no mistake that Donald Trump will be marking his 100th day in office with a rally in Pennsylvania tonight. That state really helped him win the white house, but how are people in that battleground state feeling about president trump now that he's been in power for 100 days? I recently went on a road trip. Reporter: Donald Trump fought hard to eek out a victory in Pennsylvania. The state was so important that he came here shortly before the election to lay out his agenda for his first 100 days. On November 8th, Americans will be voting for this 100-day plan to restore prosperity to our country. Reporter: Now that day 100 is here, we traveled to Pennsylvania to take the pulse of the voters. We talked to voters in bucks county. How are you? Nice to meet you. Reporter: A battleground county within a battleground state. This is a four-year term and we're 100 days. Nobody starts out hitting the ground doing everything. Reporter: Pat and milo voted for trump. Lauren and robin voted for Clinton. And Brian, a college student, is a never Trumper. I thought the campaign for both sides was kind of an embarrassment. I really disliked both candidates quite a lot. If you had to give a grate, what would you give? I don't give grades. I'm not a teacher. B plus. C minus. F. Reporter: The issues that concern them the most? Foreign policy is huge right now. Russia keeps me up. It needs to be investigated. Do you think president trump is doing enough to address the divisions in this country? I don't think that's his job. I think he's being fair. I think he's being -- what I hear and see, he's been very cordial to the other side. Reporter: We're going to visit Jeannine and Brian. When we last saw them, I went to their home shortly before the election. This one thinks he's funny. He says would it be funny if I put a trump sign on the front lawn and you put two or three Hillary signs. I said there's nothing funny about that. There's nothing funny about that. Reporter: I'm very curious to see what kind of impact this is having on their marriage. I'm not relieved. I'm annoyed. Are you fighting over whether he's doing a good job. He's horrible. What's to fight over? Do you agree? No, he's not horrible. And he's not a politician. Breathe, right. He's not a politician, and I think that's the problem. Reporter: As you can see, they're still fighting over trump. It's really not as bad as it was during the election. This couple really sums up America's divisions and microcosm. They tell me that their neighbors, they have a deplex, their neighbors are tired of hearing them fight through the wall. Adrienne, you were talking about how did they get together. How did they not fight about something else before this. I think they've done their fair share of fighting. They met when they were really young so maybe politically -- They have a great sense of humor about it too so that also helps. I should say that to you once in a while, just breathe. Wow, you're my counsellor, my spiritual leader, all of it, my co-anchor. All for nothing.

