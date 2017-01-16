Transcript for Trump on Obamacare, Drug Companies and CIA Chief John Brennan

getting ready for Donald Trump's inauguration just four days away now and the president-elect making lots of news on the way in. Right to it with our white house correspondent Jon Karl. Quite a headline from "The Washington post" this morning. Trump now saying he's finalizing a plan to provide health insurance for everyone. How is he going to do it? Reporter: Not a lot of details but a big, bold, ambitious goal here and he says he is down to the final strokes of his plan. The goal sounds a lot like what president Obama said eight years ago. Listen to this from the interview with "The post." We're going to have insurance for everybody. There was a philosophy that if you can't pay for it, you don't get it. That's not going to happen with us. People can expect to have great health care. It will be in a much simplified form, much less expensive and much better. No details but he does say that he will force drug companies to negotiate prices with the government. George, this has been a big democratic proposal for years. It's been one that's been blocked by Republicans in congress. But he says this of the drug companies, they're politically protected but not anymore. Yeah, that is very definitive. That promise very definitive, you can get it even if you don't pay for it but you run into a math problem. Either there's less to that plan that meets the eye or a lot more expensive than Republicans have been willing to go along with in the past. Reporter: Absolutely and no details in this about how he would pay for it. Another interview with "The London Sunday times" and a German paper where the president says nato is obsolete. Reporter: This is quite an interview with these two European newspapers suggesting that nato is obsolete because it doesn't do enough in the fight against terrorism. This is something he said during the campaign and also he says that nato simply -- nato countries don't pay enough for their defense. Countries do not pay their fair share. So we should protect these countries? But many of these countries do not pay what they should have to pay. This is very unfair to the United States but then he adds, apart from this, nato is very important to me so in the same interview he suggests nato is obsolete but also very important. Also very tough on our ally Angela Merkel, the head of Germany and he seems to be tougher on nato and allies than he has been on Vladimir Putin. Reporter: Yeah, and he suggests, by the way, that more countries in Europe will leave the European union following what Britain did with the brexit. Finally, we also saw the outgoing CIA director John Brennan in an interview take real exception to those comments Donald Trump made last week talking about the intelligence community's nazi-like tactics. Here's what he said. What I do find outrageous is equating intelligence community with Nazi Germany. I do take great umbrage at that and there is no basis for Mr. Trump to point fixes at the intelligence community for leaking information that was already available publicly. President-elect hitting back hard. Reporter: Firing back on Twitter and blaming specifically CIA director John Brennan for the leak. He says, oh, really? Couldn't do much worse. Look at Syria, the red line, crimea and the buildup of Russian nukes. Not good. Was this the leaker of fake news? So that battle with the intelligence community is not ending yet. It does continue, Jon Karl, thanks very much.

