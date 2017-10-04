Transcript for Trump orders Bannon, Kushner to bury the hatchet

We're going to get the latest on that power struggle inside the white house. Top strategist Steve Bannon has clashed with Jared Kushner. A political battle that's irritated the president and ordered them to bury the hatchet and Cecilia Vega here with the details. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Work it out is the order from the president after a week of working on diplomacy abroad he is now home trying to broker a peace deal between two of his top aides. President trump landing back at the white house and right there with him, chief strategyist Steve Bannon. The show of a united front comes after days of west wing tumult. Bannon and Jared Kushner feuding over a growing ideological divide. Bannon's nationalist views clashing with the Kushner, it got so bad Bannon reportedly told Kushner you're a Democrat. And in the middle of it all, president trump, sources tell ABC news the president intervened telling his two aides to, quote, work it out. A lot of people close to trump are concerned that he does -- hasn't been able to lay claim to a major accomplishment yet and some people are pointing fingers about why that's the case. Reporter: After that mar-a-lago summit with China's leader, chief of staff reince Priebus organized a face-to-face meeting between Bannon and Kushner. The drama falling on the heels of Bannon losing his seat on the national security council. And overhaul approved by the president and endorsed by Kushner. Sources tell ABC news Bannon was so angered he threatened to resign but Bannon called that claim absurd. The president's national security adviser also denying reports that Bannon was demoted. This is not as significant as it appears and Steve Bannon provides the president with advice on a broad range of issues and will continue to do so. Reporter: Note that meeting between the two, we are told by source, was an attempt to smooth things over and start to move forward on the president's agenda. That's not the only drama happening in the trump white house. There could be another shake-up to come. Much speculation about the president's chief of staff in that's right, reince Priebus. Thanks. Let's bring in John avlon with

