Transcript for Trump projects confidence on GOP health care bill

to be putting those dealmaking skills to work. Jonathan Karl has more. The rorschach test on how it is doing and listen to the critics, it looks like it's in deep trouble but meanwhile, passing through committees. Reporter: It's an uphill battle. Loud voices criticizing it in the house. It's hard to see right now where the 50 votes are in the senate. The outside conservative groups are against it but, George, I would not underestimate the ability of Donald Trump to get Republicans in line on this bill. He is methodically meeting with the bill's critics and it passed two big committees in the house yesterday and, George, not a single Republican on either committee voted against it. The key stumbling block could come Monday when they assess what this is going to mean for people with coverage now, what it's going to mean for costs overall? Reporter: Yeah, those are the two big things. Both could be problematic. The cost and how many lose coverage. In a sign that the white house is not optimistic about the way the cbo will look at this they are already criticizing the budget office pointing out think got the numbers wrong when they did estimates on Obamacare. On another front the EPA administrator Pruitt drawing fire for taking on the scientific consensus about climate change. Let's watch. I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there's tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact. So, no, I would not agree that it's a primary contributor to the global warming we see. That's at odds with the official position of the EPA. What impact will it have on the work of that agency? Reporter: Well, it's at odds with the official position but also the vast majority of the people who work at the EPA, it puts in basically as an outlier in the agency he heads. Okay, Jon Karl, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.