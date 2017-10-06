Transcript for Trump gives first public remarks since Comey's testimony

intensifying battle between the president of the United States and the man that he fired as head of the FBI. President trump speaking out for the first time since James Comey testified before congress refuting some of Comey's central claims about their private conversations and telling our Jon Karl that he is willing to testify under oath. The president giving cryptic answers however to repeated questions about whether he taped conversations in the oval office saying he will let us know soon. Meantime, sources tell ABC news the president's legal team is firing back filing a complaint with the justice department asking for an inquiry into Comey for leaking details and memos of those private conversations and Mary Bruce is in bedminster, New Jersey, where the president is spending the weekend. Good morning to you. Reporter: Hi, good morning. Well, the president is now on the offensive firing back at James Comey saying he lied about their interactions during his sworn testimony before congress and now the president says he's willing to go under oath to prove it. This morning, it's his word -- Those were lies, plain and simple. Reporter: Versus his word. Some of the things that he said just weren't true. Reporter: In his first remarks since James Comey's stunning testimony, president trump declared vindication. No collusion, no obstruction. He's a leaker. Reporter: Embracing some of Comey's accounts and flatly rejecting others like Comey's recollection of their February meeting where Comey says the president told him to let go of the investigation into fired national security adviser Michael Flynn. I took it as a direction. Right. I mean, this is the president of the United States with me alone saying I hope this -- I took it as this is what he wants me to do, I didn't obey that. Reporter: In a heated exchange with Jonathan Karl trump says it never happened. I didn't say that. So he lied about that. Well, I didn't say that. I mean I will tell you I didn't say that. Reporter: The president also denies asking Comey for his loyalty. I hardly know the man. I'm not going to say I want to you pledge allegiance. Who would do that? Who would ask a man to pledge allegiance under oath? Think of it, I hardly know the man. It doesn't make sense. No, I didn't say that and I didn't say the other. Would you be willing to speak under oath to give your version of -- 100%. Reporter: So who really said what? The answers could be on tape. You seem to be hinting there are recordings. I'm not hinting anything. I'll tell you about it over a very short period of time. 7hen is that? Okay. Do you have a question here? When will you tell us about the -- Over a fairly short period of time. Are there tapes, sir? You're going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer. Don't worry. Reporter: And this morning, we still don't know if those tapes exist. The president will punting on any firm response. If there are tapes the house intelligence committee has given the white house two weeks to turn them over. Everybody wants to see those tapes if they exist. Mary Bruce, thanks for your reporting. We want to bring in Tara setmayer and Kate Shaw, former Obama white house lawyer. Thanks so much for joining us. Tara, as a former white house co Thi comms director, what are you thinking? That was probably not what was advised to him by staff or his legal counsel. You never want to put your client -- I'm not a lawyer but I've been in politics long enough and seen investigations, I lived through the Clinton era, and I was a comms director on capitol hill and you never want to put your member or the principal in that situation. But we all know that Donald Trump is notoriously litigious and been through this process more than once as far as testifying and giving a deposition but notoriously been untruthful about things and I think that puts him into some jeopardy and if we actually see him do this voluntarily I'll be shocked. He may now though be compelled to do so because you have a special counsel and he can subpoena the president of the United States if he needs to and he just -- and the president just put himself in a situation where that may happen. I just want to follow up with Kate because -- by saying that, did the president up the odds he'll be asked to testify under oath and if he does what are the risks. He certainly does seem to invite some quick requests to follow on. You know, I agree his lawyers are probably going to do everything within their power to resist any request to have the president testify under oath. And I do think a whole sort of universe of new legal risks are opened up. The possibility not just of obstruction of justice but perjury. Remember when Bill Clinton was impeached by the house acquitted in the senate but the two charges for which he was impeached obstruction of justice and percentage so when you go under oath you don't know what questions you'll be asked and perjury becomes a real possibility. Talk about James Comey, the president is hitting him calling him a leaker because he did leak moment mes of private conversations. Did he do anything illegal. You know, government officials using the best to get their version of the facts out is kind of a tale as old as time and I would say it's not unlawful. So long as there's nothing classified. No defense secrets are being divulged, you can call it unethical or distasteful but unlawful is a stretch. It's possible there were FBI protocols violated and so, you know, the inspector general could look at that but unlawful seems like a stretch. Tara, nearly 40% of the country still strongly supportive of this president. Despite all of these swirling controversies. As a conservative how do you think these folks are viewing all of this news? Well, I think the president and his surrogates have done a good job of constantly throwing out fake news any time there's legitimate criticism so it muddies the water and people don't know what to do. President trump is playing the vic constantly, the media is out to get me. I've done nothing wrong. And he projects on to other people what he's actually doing. So right now what you're looking at is really a crisis of credibility. Do you believe the 30-year impeccable record of James Comey who testified under oath or do you believe the president of the United States who we have caught more than one time not being truthful about things from the size of the crowds at his rallies to what his charitable foundation has done so I think when that is presented in that respect, side by side, I think you're going to find that more people will probably go with the FBI director who has proof, has a record and has done so under oath. Right. What conservatives choose to do a what Republicans choose to do you see them circling the wagons but becomes more difficult when the president continues to tweet and say things that he -- and behaved the way he behaved. The right now the base holding strong, Tara and Kate, thank you very much for your analysis on a Saturday morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.