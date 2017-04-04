Trump, Putin speak after St. Petersburg attack

More
Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin to offer his condolences for the attack and the two leaders agreed terrorism must be defeated quickly, according to the White House.
2:34 | 04/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump, Putin speak after St. Petersburg attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46562434,"title":"Trump, Putin speak after St. Petersburg attack","duration":"2:34","description":"Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin to offer his condolences for the attack and the two leaders agreed terrorism must be defeated quickly, according to the White House.","url":"/GMA/video/trump-putin-speak-st-petersburg-attack-46562434","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.