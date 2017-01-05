Transcript for Trump rallies supporters in Pennsylvania

Okay, Martha, thanks very much. President trump celebrated his 100th day with a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where he laid into the media as so many were sitting down at the annual white house correspondents' dinner and Cecilia Vega has the details. Reporter: Good morning. It was quite the split screen, journalists celebrating the first amendment while the president at a rally bashing the media. The annual nerd prom. Minus the main attraction. The no show president went to Pennsylvania instead where he held a competing event with a competing message. They are gathered together for the white house correspondents' dinner without the president. And I could not possibly be more thri thrilled than to be more than 100 miles away from Washington spending my evening with all of you. Reporter: President trump marked his 100th day by taking direct aim at the media. And look at the media back there. They would actually rather be here. ?? Reporter: This morning, the white house is also taking another look at health care. After that failed first attempt at repealing even replacing Obamacare, president trump says the latest proposal will continue to protect people with pre-existing conditions. Pre-existing conditions are in the bill and I mandated it. I said it has to be of the we have -- we're going to have lower premiums. This bill is much different than it was a little while ago, okay. This bill has evolved. Reporter: The white house may be hoping for a vote soon but Republicans on capitol hill say there is no health care vote scheduled yet and they will not vote until they've got the votes to pass this. One aide saying there is no vote scheduled for this week. They're going to keep trying. Thanks very much.

