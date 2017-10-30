Transcript for Trump reacts as possible indictment looms in Russia probe

Let's bring in Dan Abrams, also Meghan McCain, co-host of "The view" and, Dan, so much unknown right now, but when we find out who this person or persons is, it will reveal a lot about special counsel strategy. We expected this to be rolling from day one. Meaning no one expected that suddenly you were going to get a whole list of people indicted in one day. It was going to be -- it was expected to be. That's the way it happens with independent counsels, it starts with one or two people. They move on and continue going as such. But the big question is going to be, do they use the typical federal prosecutor strategy, which is you start with the small fish, you go to the big fish. Typically you try to put pressure on someone before you indict them to get them to turn and help you in the investigation. But if they don't help, then what you often do is you will indict them in the hope that that will send the message you either cooperate or you're going to be in big trouble. The reason they might not follow the Normal strategy, it's complicated because the president has pardon power. When you read the president's tweets, right, and he's talking about this being a witch-hunt, et cetera, it sure sounds like he's saying, if someone is indicted here, it's going to be unfair. It's going to be something that needs to be fixed. And the president can fix it. The way he can fix it according to him is with a pardon. And so many of these people may be saying, I'm not willing to cooperate the way that someone ordinarily would because I have a feeling or I know that I'll get pardoned by the president and there are all sorts of question about federal and state law with regard to that but I think that's got to be something anyone is thinking about in the context of this. Still with that, Meghan, as we've been saying about the president tweeting, the firestorm as Jon said and witch-hunt, the administration has to be concerned. They have to be concerned. And, again, it's going to push them off narrative. We're trying to talk about tax reform and tax cuts. Has a big trip to China coming up but I think it's important when we talk about this, the core trump base of supporters thinks this is a deep state conspiracy that started with James Comey. I have friends that are trump supporters talking to them all weekend. They think this is pretty much a nothing burger and when it came out with Hillary Clinton coming out she had ties to fusion gps and had connections and payments to this Russian dossier, I'm telling you whatever Mueller finally comes out and shows us better be pretty good because his 38% of hard core supporters, right now they're taking his side. Right now they are and the president is feeding that with his tweets but the new polls out show he's at his all-time lows. I'm not telling you all things are wonderful in pleasantville but I'm saying his core base of supporters, there's been this internet conspiracy that this is the deep state trying to take him down. But he should be very concerned especially after everything happening last week with attacking the gold star mother, la David Johnson's wife, that was very bad narrative going forward and I just -- I don't know. It just seems like this administration can't get out from under itself and no matter what happens can't get that legislative win so many of us want and heading into midterms. They're coming. Right around the corner. We'll continue to talk about it and I'm sure you'll have a lively discussion on "The view" this morning. Thanks so much.

