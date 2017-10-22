Transcript for Trump says he will allow release of JFK secret case files

delivered via tweet, that he'll allow the declassification of secret case files about the assassination of president Kennedy. So much talk about what the thousands of panels may reveal. Reporter: Good morning, Dan an Cecilia. This is a day that conspiracy theorists have been waiting a lifetime for. The final batch of documents related to the JFK assassination about 3,000 pages in all. The president now says he's inclined to release them. And only he can make that decision. At a moment when his administration is getting raked over the coals over the attack in Niger, embroiled in a debate over how best to console gold star families, president trump tweeted this weekend about -- JFK? And, the mother of all conspiracy theories. They are the case files that have launched 1,000 conspiracy theories. Trying somehow to explain one of the darkest days in modern American history. President Kennedy has been shot in Dallas, Texas. Reporter: November 22, 1963. All these years later, how exactly this tragedy came to pass, and why, we're not 100% sure. Enter president trump. On Twitter this weekend. Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as president, the long-blocked and classified JFK files to be opened. The president is releasing the documents. Even though the intelligence community would rather he not. The president enjoys stirring up controversy. And this will definitely stir up nationwide controversy. Reporter: What we're talking about here is roughly 3,000 pages of secret documents the. Mostly CIA and FBI case files. Trump's friend and sometime political adviser Roger stone has his own conspiracy theory why trump should release the documents. They're likely to show that Lee Harvey Oswald was trained, nurtured, and put in place by the central intelligence agency. Reporter: Raw case files could breathe new life into all sorts of conspiracy theories. Just because something is labeled as an intelligence report doesn't mean it's true. Therefore, citizens looking at the files, could easily be confused and come to the conclusion that president Kennedy was killed by the Russian, the Cuban, the American mafia. Because some intelligence report in the file says that. But it may not be true. Reporter: All of this was set in motion decades ago. Back in 1992, congress passed a law that required the national archives to release all of the kennedy-related documents by this year. That deadline expires this week. October 26th. So the notion that the president trump -- the 45th president is controlling the timing of all this, that, too, may be a conspiracy theory. And those theories not expected to be put to bed after the release of these documents. I want to you can that about one other headline out this morning. This one about the Russia investigation. With the president's aides facing mounting leaguele fees, the president talking about footin footing the bill? Reporter: That is at right. Now, $430,000 happens to be the amount that the RNC has already paid for the president's lawyers and don jr.'s. So, make of that what you will. A lot of nervous aides in the white house. I want to bring if Martha Raddatz. Hosting "This week" a little bit later. Good morning. Good morning. What a week it was in the white house. President trump ignited the fire storm. He falsely claimed past presidents did not call the families of fallen soldiers. The white house is hoping the briefing room appearance by chief of staff John Kelly put this is to bed. Do you think this is tend of all of this? Well, you know the answer to that, too, Cecilia. I don't think it is. I think John kemly works gave you such an emotional and powerful answer, he, of course, lost his son in Afghanistan. Very moving. Very emotional. But then he went on to criticize congresswoman Wilson, saying he couldn't believe she was listening to that call. Saying she talked about raising money at a dedication of a memorial in Florida. And that ted out to be wrong. So I don't think this controversy goes away. As you know, Cecilia, very well, John Kelly, general Kelly, is seen as a steadying force in the white house. Nonpartisan. This is the most political anyone has seen him thus far. Let's talk about the situation in North Korea. You spent the last week on the "Uss Reagan" in the region. Polls show Americans are worried about the the potential of war. After what you experienced this week, how close do you think we are? I think everyone should worry about. You've all heard the rhetoric going back and forth between Kim Jong-un and president trump. It truly is a very real war of words. On that aircraft carrier, they were doing exercise this is week. The Marine Corps also doing exercises with the f-35. They're prepared for anything. As one pilot said, we're ready to fight tonight. Nobody wants to. But truly, no one has any idea what will happen at this point. They're prepared. We'll show you that. A huge story. Thank you, Martha. She has a big show coming up on this Sunday morning. One on one with the former CIA director general David Petraeus. And the exclusive look at U.S. Military preparations near north Korea. All coming up on "This week." And we do have one other related

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.