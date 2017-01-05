Transcript for Trump responds to failed North Korean missile test

George, now to the growing tensions with North Korea. President trump speaking out about the threat and coming under fire for inviting the president of the Philippines to the white house as he tries to build alliances. Our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has more on that. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, robin. President trump had strong words for North Korea's leader, but that invitation to the Philippines president could create a firestorm of criticism for his human rights abuses. Tensions on the rise, president trump responding to north Korea's latest failed missile launch. Perhaps they're just not very good missiles but eventually he'll have good missiles. Reporter: And on the possibility of a nuclear test. If he does a nuclear test, I will not be happy. Reporter: With the "Carl Vinson" in waters near there, president trump keeping the military option on the table if North Korea obtains long-range missiles. It is a chess game. I just don't want people to know what my thinking is, so eventually he will have a better delivery system and if that happens, we can't allow it to happen. Reporter: And president trump saying not to underestimate Kim Jong-un. At a very young age he was able to assume power so obviously he's a pretty smart cookie. Reporter: But president trump facing new controversy this morning for inviting Philippines president Rodrigo duterte to the white house. He faced international criticism and his war on drugs reportedly responsible for over 7,000 extrajudicial killings since his inauguration in June of 2016 but the administration defending the invitation. Does that mean human rights don't matter? Absolutely not. It doesn't mean human rights don't matter but what it does mean is that the issues facing us developing out of North Korea are so serious that we need cooperation at some level with as many partners in the area as we can get. Reporter: The real rationale for his invitation is likely about China. Duterte threatened to kick out the U.S. Military while aligning itself closer to China and president trump wants to change that, George. Okay, Martha, thanks very much.

