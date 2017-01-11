Transcript for Trump responds to NYC deadly truck attack

charges against him. Thanks very much. Let's bring in Jon Karl as well and, Jon, the president was briefed on this right as it happened yesterday afternoon started tweeting last night as we talked to Pierre about that extreme vetting proposal and now he's out with a new tweet just moments ago, also about immigration. Reporter: Yes, he sure is. He'll hit this theme hard, the latest says the terrorist came into our country. What is called the diversity Visa lottery program. A chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based. And, in fact, the terrorist, the attacker here did come into the United States on that diversity program in 2010. That is a program that was passed, became part of the law in 1990 and, in fact, was supported by chuck Schumer. The president also as you mentioned was hitting the theme of extreme vetting overnight. That tweet said I have just ordered homeland security to step up our extreme vetting program. Being politically correct is fine but not for this. Now, George, we have asked both the department of homeland security and the white house what exactly the president meant when he said that he has asked to step up the extreme vetting program and there's no indication of what exactly he meant by that. Not a lot of clarity there. Meantime, the white house still dealing with the fallout from those indictments from Robert Mueller on Monday and also the plea agreement as well and the president seems to be caught this a bit of a tug-of-war with his adviser Steve Bannon saying take on Mueller. His lawyer saying back off. Reporter: Yes, Steve Bannon using some rather colorful language and says he wants the president to take on Mueller. Although not to fire him and also wants congressional Republicans to move to end all congressional investigations on this. The quote from Bannon to "The Washington post" is the Republicans are like church mice, no support of the president, totally gutless, the hill needs to step up. But what's interesting here, George is that nobody, not even Steve Bannon is saying that the president should fire Mueller. Not right now. Jon Karl, thanks very much. Let's bring Brian Ross back in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.