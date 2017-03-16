Transcript for Trump reveals origin of wiretap claim, offers no evidence

President trump addressing wiretapping claims last night as top leaders from his own party say there is no evidence. Let's go to Pierre Thomas for more. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. The president is holding on to the notion he's right, not backing away from those tweets. Instead it looks like he's digging in preparing to fight. President trump taking to the airwaves last night suggesting he can prove his Twitter claims about being wiretapped. I mean, let's see whether or not I prove it. Reporter: Trump on Fox News softening his claim but offering no evidence. Wiretap covers a lot of different things. I think you'll find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks. Reporter: But sharing for the first time in detail where he got his information. I've been reading about things, I read in I think it was January 20th a "New York Times" article where they were talking about wiretapping. There was an article, I think they used that exact term. I read other things. I watched your friend, Bret Baier, the day previous where he was talking about certain very complex sets of things happening and wiretapping. I said, wait a minute. There's a lot of wiretapping being talked about. I've been seeing a lot of things. Reporter: None of these reports support trump's claim that president Obama personally ordered that he be wiretapped. This as pressure continues to mount on FBI director James Comey to publicly say what he knows. Director Comey, have you seen any evidence that Obama tapped trump tower? Reporter: When asked that same question the Republican chairman of the house intelligence committee had this extraordinary assessment of trump's tweets. We don't have any evidence that that took place and, in fact, I don't believe in the last week of time the people we talked to I don't think there was an actual tap of trump tower. So now you have to decide as I mentioned last week are you going to take the tweets literally and if you are, then clearly the president was wrong. Reporter: With the white house on defense this week as well. Justifying those tweets using air quotes. He said very clearly, quote, wiretapping, in quotes. Reporter: Last night trump backed spicer's explanation. When I say wiretap those words were in quotes. That really covers because wiretapping is pretty old-fashioned stuff but that covers surveillance and many other things. Reporter: As for director Comey three days and counting before he appears before congress before he faces questions about what Mr. Trump said. Monday Comey is back to the hill this time for an open hearing. Amy. Pierre, thanks so much. Let's bring in Martha Raddatz

