Transcript for Trump reverses position on China currency manipulation

President trump also speaking out on China making another major reversal saying he now no longer thinks the country is manipulating its currency to hurt the U.S. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega has more on all that. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hey, robin, good morning to you. You remember Donald Trump on the campaign trail bashing China, was a staple for him and labeling them a currency manipulator would be one of his first orders of business. Now a major flip. From president trump a very different tone about the country he previously called an enemy. President XI wants to do the right thing. We had a very good bonding. I think we had a good chem citistry together. Reporter: Nice words about XI jinping. It follows a Tuesday night phone call between the two leaders. I was very impressed with president XI and I think he means well and wants to help. We'll see whether or not he does. Reporter: So far the diplomacy might be working. Despite a veto on chemical weapon use in Syria. On Wednesday China abstained. I think it's wonderful that they abstained. As you know very few people expected that. Reporter: What a change from candidate trump who repeatedly used China as a punching bag. Frankly China took businesses and everything else. We can't continue to allow China to rape our country. That's what they're doing. We'll be the people that create jobs for our country, not for China. Reporter: And speaking of jobs this morning word that president trump is backing down on a major campaign promise, his pledge to label China a currency manipulator on day one. The president now telling "The Wall Street journal," they're not currency manipulators. Democrats pouncing. Senator chuck superer says it gives China a green light to steal our jobs and wealth time and time again. Now, the president is raising eyebrows with another comment he made to "The Wall Street journal." He said that the dollar is getting, quote, too strong and that is partly his fault. He says because people have so much confidence in him but take a look at this. His words having an immediate impact. The dollar plunging, George, as soon as that comment was published. Which is why a lot of presidents don't talk about the dollar too much. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.