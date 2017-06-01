Transcript for Trump to Get Russia Hacking Briefing as New Details Emerge

Now to the election hack. Exactly two weeks until inauguration day. And the president-elect set to receive his briefing from the nation's top intelligence officials today at trump tower. After president Obama received his on Thursday. The intelligence agencies pointing the the finger at Russia. ABC's chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross has the details. Reporter: Details are beginning to E mermg this morning from the classified briefing for president Obama and vice president bide on the Russian hacking. The report is is loaded with specific granular details. There's no single breathtaking revelation that has not already been made public. A finding say U.S. Intelligence officials, are clear. The cybertrails lead directly to the Kremlin. To Russian president Vladimir Putin. "The Washington post" reporting that U.S. Electronic intercepts overheard Russian officials cheering the victory of Donald Trump and congratulating themselves on the outcome. There is overwhelming consensus in the community. And overwhelming evidence supplied by the community that Russia did engage in an effort to impact on the elections. Reporter: An assertion that will directly challenge Donald Trump's often stated defense of the Russians and scorn for the CIA. They have no idea if it's Russia or China or somebody. It could be somebody sitting in a bed some place. Reporter: But trump will also hear today about some of the key Russian player who is have been sanctioned by the U.S. The head of the military intelligence unit called the gru. Two known Russian hackers wanted by the FBI and a cybercompany if Russia run by this woman, seen on video, leading a seminar about how the break in to private computers. President Obama told a Chicago TV station he hopes trump will change his mind. My hope is that when the president-elect receives his own briefings, and is able the to examine the intelligence as his team is put together, and they see how professional and effective these agencies are, that -- some of those current tensions will be reduced. Reporter: In addition to the hacking, U.S. Officials now also say Russian state propaganda outlets, including the blog site for Russian TV net work rt, were behind a spate of fake and misleading news reports during the campaign, raising questions about Hillary Clinton's health. And alleging an attack on a U.S. Air base in Turkey that never happened. Now in just a few hours, the heads of the CIA and FBI will be here in New York at trump tower to give the same briefing to Donald Trump who has consistently refused to accept that the Russians played any role at all in the hacking. It will be quite a showdown in morning at trump tower.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.