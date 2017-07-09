Transcript for Trump sides with Democrats on government funding

Yep, in Washington president trump keeping a close watch on the hurricane. On the phone with the governors of Puerto Rico and Florida and he stunned his GOP allies on capitol hill by making a quick deal with Democrats yesterday securing emergency funding for Harvey and Irma in return for a three-month extension of the debt limit that the Democrats were seeking. This as the Russia investigation moves forward. Donald Trump Jr. Will answer questions behindlosed doors at the senate judiciary committee today. The focus his June 2016 trump tower meeting with a Kremlin connected lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce tracking it all on capitol hill. Let's begin with that surprise deal the president made with the Democrats yesterday. He really blindsided Republican leaders in congress, even his own treasury secretary. Reporter: Yeah, George, many Republicans here are shocked and frustrated. This was a major blow to the GOP. The president defied leaders to side with Democrats for the first time agreeing with their Lann to raise the debt limit and fund the government for three months. Republicans were looking for a longer-term solution hoping to avoid future fights. The house speaker, in fact, blasted the democratic plan calling it ridiculous and disgraceful but the president, well, he disagreed this. Is a surprise move that prevents a shutdown and a big fight for now but sets up a bigger battle in December. Gives Democrats more leverage down the road and could potentially make the president's agenda even more difficult to become a reality. Meantime, on that Russia investigation don Jr. Answering staffers' questions. The first time he will appear before congressional investigators, also the first time the judiciary committee will have a chance to grill him about that meeting at trump tower. That discussion between a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton. Now, this meeting is happening all behind closed doors, the staff asking questions but members tell us they want to know exactly what was discussed in that meeting. George. Okay, Mary Bruce, thanks very much.

