And, George, the president not only facing a big day for health care, he's also heading here to New York City this afternoon. Where security is stepping up ahead of his meeting with Australia's prime minister. Now, before he heads here, he is planning to sign that executive order focused on political activity by churches and charities. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega with those details for us. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hi, robin. Good morning to you. This will be all part of the national day of prayer that takes place later today here at the white house. The president expected to sign this executive order that essentially eases restrictions on religious organizations that participate in politics. This has to do with that six-decade-old rule known as the Johnson amendment that the president promised to destroy. Let's look at what this new executive order would do. It allows churches and other religious groups to support or oppose candidates without risking their tax-exempt status and offers regulatory relief for religious objectors to an Obamacare era mandate that required contraception. It had been scaled back by the courts and not told details on what relief would entail. But still a lot of people are not pleased with this and a lot of protests are planned when the president comes back to New York City for the first time since his inauguration. Tell people about the preparations here in the city. Reporter: You're exactly right. Law enforcement preparing for big protest, this, as you know, will be the first trip for the president back to his home in New York City. He's going there today to meet with Australia's prime minister. Part of that will take place on that decommissioned aircraft carrier, the "Uss intrepid." We are told among the things they will be talking about today that all-important issue of North Korea. Yes, and being here back in New York City, of course, he'll be visiting with his family and opened up about his family in a recent interview. Reporter: A rare opening up from the president. This took place in Bloomberg. The president says that the first lady and his son Barron, his 11-year-old son will be moving here to the white house, robin. He says they just got Barron into a good school here in Washington. All right, Cecilia, thank you.

