Transcript for Trump signals compromise to avoid government shutdown

She'll visit a technical academy and a holocaust memorial later today. Analysis from John avlon. Editor of the daily beast. Cling in on 100 days. The worst thing that could happen is a government shutdown on the first 100 days. Which, objectively is a pretty good call. Capping your 100 days with a government shutdown is a full-on face plant. We have had shutdowns in the past, it's a democratic president, Republican congress. To have this happen with Republicans owning Washington, it would be unprecedented. He seemed to back off on a big tick stg point last night. Insisting on adding funding for the border wall. The president seems conflicted about how important the 100 days is. He's trying to lower expectations. He can't get out of two precedents. First of all, history. This is the standard we have used for every president since fdr. Second, he, himself, played up the 100 days on the campaign. He wants to get as many wins on the board as he can. He put out the contract. Ten pieces of legislation. He's only introduced one, health care. We talked to Martha about the big meeting with the senators. Showmanship? A lot of showmanship. There is a lot of strong action being taken to send clear messages. I think you have to give trump and his leadership team credit on this one. They have not taken a hands off approach to knot Korea. They believe a more proactive approach could help. Icbms with nukes that could reach the United States. They believe might be able to contain North Korea and engage China. He was warned by president Obama this was the number one threat. We saw president Obama back on the stage yesterday. One word that did not cross his lips, trump. Very deliberate. You're walking a fine line. A 55-year-old, very popular ex-president getting back in the public eye. Wanting to focus on civic messages and stay out of the gutter of politics. It's a no-win for the ex-president to get into an argument. He's got to own being in the white house, president trump. President Obama wants to send a message of engagement and unity. A change that could be

