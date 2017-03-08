Trump signs Russia sanctions bill

ABC News' Jon Karl reports on the bill aimed at punishing Russia for its interference in the 2016 presidential election that President Trump signed, despite saying it was "significantly flawed" and included "clearly unconstitutional provisions."
2:05 | 08/03/17

Trump signs Russia sanctions bill

