Transcript for Trump slams GOP senator amid Charlottesville criticisms

President trump unleashing new tweets this morning amid that backlash from CEOs who were calling out his leadership. ABC's Mary Bruce has the latest. Joins us from Jersey. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Well, the president is lashing out this morning as he is facing major pushback over his response to the violence in Virginia. The president is up and tweeting and hitting back saying claims he drew a moral equivalency between the white supremacists and their counterprotesters is such a disgusting lie and he's calling out his Republican critics by name including senator Lindsey graham who says the president took a major step backward telling him your words are dividing Americans, not healing them. The fallout from the president's response is now growing. Wednesday two of trump's elite advisory councils collapsed after an avalanche of CEOs left in protest over his handling of charlottesville. The blowback has now followed the president here to his new Jersey golf club where he's finishing out his working vacation. The president has no public events here today but he is planning to get back out on the campaign trail next week in Phoenix, but, robin, he is facing pushback there too. Overnight the mayor asking the white house to delay this event but sources tell us there is no chance that that is going to happen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.