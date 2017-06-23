Transcript for Trump speaks out on special counsel Robert Mueller

President trump meanwhile, making news. What he's now saying about the special counsel Robert Mueller who, of course, is leading the Russia investigation and then whether there was any obstruction of justice. Of course, Mueller was appointed after James Comey was fired at the FBI, so he's bring in Jonathan Karl and, Jon, you saw this overnight the president telling Fox News he is bothered by the special counsel Robert Mueller's relationship with Comey and here's what the president said when asked if Mueller should recuse himself. Well, he's very, very good friends with Comey which is very bothersome. But he also -- and we're going to have to see. There's been no obstruction. There has been no collusion. There has been leaking by Comey. But there's been no collusion, no obstruction and virtually everybody agrees to that. So we'll have to see. I can say that the people that have been hired are all Hillary Clinton supporters. So, Jon, if the president is concerned about this friendship as he calls it is is he trying to put Mueller on notice? Reporter: It sure sounds that way especially when you consider his legal team said the president ultimately has the right to fire him. Everybody serves at the pleasure of the president. That said, if the president were to attempt to fire Mueller, you would see an outcry from fellow Republicans, top Republicans on capitol hill have made it clear that if the president were to do that, it would be a grave mistake. In the meantime, Jon, on this issue of whether the president is recording conversations at the white house. We remember the tweet from the president saying James Comey better hope there are no tapes. It took 41 days for an answer. The president tweeting this. He said, I did not make and do not have any such recordings but, Jon, you asked the white house why the game here? Reporter: Yeah, I didn't get a direct answer yesterday but I think we got a direct answer from the president just today. Also in that interview with fox, the president basically said that he was doing this to try to force Comey to in his words tell the truth and he believes that he told fox anyway that he believes that Comey's story changed once the idea that there might be tapes out there was in the public realm. So the president makes it clear he was trying to influence Comey. All right, that's his take. Jon Karl with us from the white house. Jon, thank you.

