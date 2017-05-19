Trump says special counsel 'divides the country'

Trump called the special counsel appointment by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein a "witch hunt" as Rosenstein appeared on Capitol Hill to brief the Senate.
3:10 | 05/19/17

Comments
