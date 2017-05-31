Transcript for Trump staffers brace for shakeup

Let's talk about it more now whether chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl chief political analyst Matthew Dan felony began. But we're with you in the presence tweets right there clearly the president Dave doing this on his own whenever he wants at any time. Should against the backdrop of a White House it is very unsettled right now talk of a staff shake up talk of an isolated president. These are days of discontent and unease in the trump White House there's just no question about that people close to the president who have spoken Newman recent days. Described him George as deeply frustrated. Unhappy with the advice he is getting here at the White House therefore reaching out more than ever to friends outside of the White House. And that discontent in unease extends to the White House staff. So many of the president's most senior advisors. All unsure of how secure their own positions are here at the White House right now because of that talk of a looming. Major shake up at the White House don't know if it will happen but there's clearly concerns here our concern here at the White House that it would. You can see that I'm Sean Spicer station Esther let me bring in this debt for more on this as well one of the big questions right now. Matt is will anybody come in anybody of quality come into this White House at this time given how chaotic it seems to be inside. Well if my advice would be the first position he needs is a Twitter assistant to sort of help him along in this and I think I have to say as I was looking at that tweet early this morning. I thought either he was talking about an international soccer association. For a new drink at Starbucks I quit didn't quite what was aware of it. I think as Georgia's you know. Every White House and every president when they're having difficulty and when things are not going well they always blame the communication folks are always blame the staff. This is the situation I was thinking about this is that situation we're doubt where the White House is like with the NBA finals about to start. Is a basketball team it's not a one player game but Jack Donald Trump. Looks at this white golf it's a he only is that singular player and so I think. No matter what the staff shakeup is no matter what staff is Friday and unless Donald Trump fundamentally changes his own behavior in his own manner with which he pro approaches the presidency. It does not matter who we brings in. He's got to fix his own shot he's got to pick his own swing and a hen John that the president facing a big big decision this week whether to pull out. Of the Paris climate accord that has really divided. His advisors and supporters. It's divided our allies as well and you had a you had a situation at the group of seven meeting this of the largest. A democracies largest democracies in the world. In Sicily six of them saying that they want a commitment to Paris and the president in the United States saying that they were unsure. The president's advisors are divided on this in Georgia yesterday the Press Secretary actually could not answer the question. Of does the president believe that human activity. Contributes to climate change so entirely unclear what he's gonna do here the one thing that they do say though is that his decision will be based not on the effect. Up our allies in the impact will have on our relations with our allies. But solely on what he believes it will do to America fundamental baseline question he said he had checked with the president.

