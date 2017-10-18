Transcript for Trump switches position on health care subsidies

More on that deal to restore funding to the affordable care act. Just last week, president trump said he was going to slash crucial subsidies. Critics accused him of sabotage. Now the president is sensing mixed signals and our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce has the latest from capitol hill. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Yeah, lots of mixed messages from the white house on this one. The president says Obamacare is dead but now appears to support a deal to stabilize it but says it's simply not enough. Just last week he cut off $7 billion in subsidies that helped millions of low-income Americans pay for their coverage. Now, Republican Lamar Alexander and democratic Patty Murray have reached a bipartisan to deal to extend those same subsidies for two years in exchange for giving states more flexibility. The president this morning is commending their solution but the white house still hasn't said if the president will definitely sign it. So what are the chances that this new deal could become a reality, Mary? Reporter: Yeah, robin, this is far from a done deal. Up leer on the hill it's not clear if Republican leaders will support it either. While the white house and congress debate this premiums for millions of Americans could still rise. The question then becomes, who will the American people hold responsible for that? The president is already pointing fingers saying if premiums rise blame the Democrats. Robin. Thank you. Robin, one more note from

