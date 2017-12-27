Transcript for Trump takes new swipes at FBI, Russia investigation

the latest on president trump who is in Florida saying he's back at work. The president making himself heard taking a swipe at the FBI and Russia investigation. Kenneth Moton in west palm beach this morning. Good morning Kenneth. Reporter: Good morning Paula. No public events scheduled for president trump. We know he's been consistent about golfing and tweeting. President trump spotted through the trees wearing that signature red hat. Back hitting the links and back on Twitter with a new years predictions. All signs business is looking really good for next year only to be helped further by tax cut bill. Will be a great year for companies and jobs. The president also responding to a Fox News report about the dossier alleging links between the trump campaign and Russia. The president tweeted wow dossier bogus adding FBI cannot after all this time verify claims in dossier of Russia frup collusion. FBI tainted. The most salacious parts of the dossier have not been corroborat corroborated. The president continues his working vacation in Florida a state he's visited more than any other president. 12 trips. 40 days spent at mar-a-lago and more than sixty days at one of his golf clubs. By the time the president leaves Florida to return to Washington next week he will have spent more than 100 days at his properties, that 100 days nearly a third of his presidency. Paula. The president of course maintaining he's conducting business while at mar-a-lago. Let's send things to you Dan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.