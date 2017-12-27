-
Now Playing: Trump, GOP celebrate $1.5 trillion tax overhaul
-
Now Playing: Trump allegedly made derogatory remarks about immigrants
-
Now Playing: What to know about the trendy new 'Personalized Diet'
-
Now Playing: Meet the Nebraska man bringing holiday cheer to hurricane-ravaged Florida communities
-
Now Playing: Amazon reveals biggest holiday sellers
-
Now Playing: Teens charged with murder after dropping sandbag off overpass
-
Now Playing: 'Real Housewives' star blames arrest on 'buried emotions'
-
Now Playing: Husband of murdered woman 'powerless' to solve the crime
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots grow to more than $300M each
-
Now Playing: Unprecedented security expected for New Year's ball drop
-
Now Playing: Trump, GOP accused of politicizing Russia probe
-
Now Playing: Trump takes new swipes at FBI, Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Security breach forces plane to turn around mid-flight
-
Now Playing: Bitter cold to continue into New Year
-
Now Playing: NBA star gives back to children in need
-
Now Playing: Blake Lively teases husband Ryan Reynolds' attempt to bake Christmas cookies
-
Now Playing: NFL changes concussion protocol after controversial calls this season
-
Now Playing: Infamous party crasher Craig Schmell opens up about his memoir, battle with alcoholism
-
Now Playing: Director of 'Mudbound' opens up about her 'personal history' in the powerful new film
-
Now Playing: Dan Harris opens up about 'Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics'