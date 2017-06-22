Transcript for Trump talks health care, economy in campaign-style rally

The president meanwhile, as you saw in Mary's reporting overnight his first trip back there since taking office and spoke for more than an hour at types veering off script. At times a venting session. I want to bring in Jonathan Karl this morning. Jon, in many ways president trump sounded like candidate trump all over but it was what he said about who he wants to lead his economic team and poor people that's making news this morning. Our great, brilliant business minds and that's what we need. That's what we have to have so the world doesn't take advantage of us. We can't have the world taking advantage of us anymore. And I love all people, rich or poor. But in those particular positions I just don't want a poor person. Does that make sense? Jon, this is a president who campaigned on the forgotten man. What was this all about? Was he planning to say that? Reporter: It doesn't appear to be part of the prepared text but this isn't all that different from what he said during the campaign. If you remember, he promised to put what he called Wall Street killers in his cabinet. He talked about the fact that they made themselves rich, he would put them to work making the country rich and if you look at his cabinet he's followed through on that. This is perhaps the wealthiest cabinet we've ever seen. Certainly his economic team. As you point out in the campaign as well, he talked about the wall, Hillary Clinton, crowds chanting "Lock her up" but only this about the Russian investigation consuming much of Washington. Listen to this. I mean, they have phony witch hunts going against me, they have everything going -- and you know what, all we do is win, win, win. We won last night. They can't believe it. They're saying, what is going on? What is going on? Reporter: The win last night he was talking about that Georgia special election calling it a witch-hunt, Jon. It's clear he's much happier being out of Washington. Reporter: The first time since April we had seen him in one of these campaign-stale rallies clearly enjoying it and spoke for more than an hour and that witch hunt label is now his branding of this investigation. He calls it that over and over again in his tweets, in his speeches. It is a witch-hunt. Of course, the interesting thing about that so-called witch-hunt is in the house and senate it is being led by Republicans and, of course, the special counsel Robert Mueller is also a lifelong Republican That's not going away any time soon either. Jon Karl, thank you. Want to bring in Matt dowd. The president saying all we do is win, win, win, really in one respect he's right, the special election in Georgia, the most expensive congressional race ever, the Republican winning, the president now 4-0. If Democrats are hoping to capitalize they haven't yet. As we saw after the November election I don't think either side is learning the right lessons from these election losses or election wins. First, Democrats are in a position now where they keep claiming that they're playing well and getting a lot of hits on this but they have to start scoring some runs to prove they can win these elections. I think they need to do two things, figure out the right messenger to deliver the message nationally and at the candidate level but have to have a message that's not personalized towards Donald Trump. They have to have a message that says, why is what Donald Trump doing bad for Americans especially economically. The second thing, David, is I think Republicans better figure out to do some course correction. Keep in mind in 2009 when Barack Obama won the election they had five special elections. The Democrats won all five of them and went on to lose the house in 2010. All right, we'll see if history is repeated. One quick question on health care. Millions of Americans finally learn what's in the Republican senators' plan. Why the secrecy? Well, you obviously have secrecy because they think they're doing something the American public doesn't want. As if you walk in your living room and kids are trying to hide something under the cushion. You know they did something wrong and I think that's a real problem. Matt dowd with us this morning. Thanks so much for your insight. Matt always says it like it is. He certainly does.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.