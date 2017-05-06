Transcript for Trump turns to Twitter after London attack

You know, those televised remarks we showed from the president not his first public statements on the attacks. He had a tweet storm starting after the attacks and called for the travel ban saying we need an extra level of safety and say do you notice we're not having a gun debate. At least 7 dead and 48 wounded. Mayor of London says there is no reason to be alarmed. Jon Karl for more on this and, Jon, the president taking the London mayor a bit out of context there. Reporter: He is flagrantly taking him out of context and misrepresenting what he said about the attack. The mayor did not say do not be alarmed. He called the attack deliberate and cowardly and barbaric, what he was saying not to be alarmed about is the increased presence of armed security officers on the streets of London in response. The mayor's office said the mayor has more important things than to respond to Donald Trump's ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging londoners not be to alarmed when they see more police including armed officers on the streets. George, in one of those we just have never seen it before moment, the U.S. Ambassador to London has put out a tweet directly contradicting the president of the United States saying I commend the strong leadership of the mayor of London. Sticking with never seen before the president back on Twitter this morning basically attacking his own justice department over the travel ban saying they should have never submitted what he called the watered down version to the supreme court. This could actually complicate the travel ban's chances in the courts. Reporter: It sure could. We have seen the president's own words, his own tweets used in court against the travel ban in the lower courts and, George, this is not only attacking his own justice department, this is actually attacking an executive order that the president himself signed. Just incredible. See something new every day, Jon Karl, thanks very much.

