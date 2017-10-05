Trump tweets about James Comey's firing

More
The president wrote that Comey, whom he fired as FBI director, "lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington."
2:00 | 05/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump tweets about James Comey's firing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47319272,"title":"Trump tweets about James Comey's firing","duration":"2:00","description":"The president wrote that Comey, whom he fired as FBI director, \"lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington.\"","url":"/GMA/video/trump-tweets-about-james-comeys-firing-47319272","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.