Transcript for Trump tweets about James Comey's firing

schedule but he is up and tweeting so we want to bring in Jon Karl this morning. Jon, the president watching the news this morning. Not happy with what he's saying and saying the Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey including the fact he should be fired but now they play so sad. He then goes on to say Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrats alike. When things calm down they will be thanking me. Reporter: Yeah and another one, George, that they keep coming, the president says in a tweet, just a moment ago, James Comey will be replaced by somebody who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI. And it is true as controversial as this decision is that Democrats are in a tough spot here because Comey's harshest critics have been Democrats, most recently Hillary Clinton herself who gave that dramatic speech last week essentially blaming Comey for the election results for her defeat in the election, so Democrats now who have been harshly critical of Comey have to explain why they are so deeply upset by the president's decision to fire him. One of the surprising things here, though, the timing from the president. This comes after he had that victory last week on health care before one of his biggest foreign trip, first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican. Why would he want to inject this issue back into this news environment when he seemed to be on a little bit of a roll? Reporter: It's a great question and, frankly, it's puzzling. What I am told by people close to the president is the thing that really was the catalyst for this was Comey's testimony last week before the senate. The president did not like the tone, did not like what Comey had to say and has been stewing about it ever since. Okay, Jon Karl, thanks very much. The Democrats have said they've been critical of him as Tim kaine said but that doesn't mean they wanted him fired and in a position as FBI director you're not supposed to be liked by either side. Number two, you can't avoid the fact that right now Comey was leading the investigation into the trump campaign and Russia.

