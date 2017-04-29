Transcript for Trump uses Twitter to bypass traditional media in communicating with the public

President trump is revolutionizing the way the commander-in-chief communicates with the American public, using Twitter to bypass the traditional media. We've crunched the data around want to share some interesting insights. His most popular tweet so far, in response to the massive protest at his inauguration trump wrote, quote, peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. I recognize the right of people to express their views. It was during his third week that this was tweeted the most, mentioning his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the supreme court. Secretary of state Rex tillerson being sworn in and attacking the judge that blocked his immigration ban. But his most popular tweet was, make America great again. So what does he tweet about the most? These words, Democrats, fake news, media, Russia and Obamacare. We have a great interactive feature on our website that lets you filter tweets by topics, time of day and even the ones he has written in all caps. Again, these originatingrom the real Donald Trump account, over 470 tweets, Dan, since the inauguration. I thought we would have seen the words sad and bad more prominently in that list. You would have been wrong. Not the first time, not the first time. Paula, thank you.

