Trump visits Israel on 1st foreign trip as president

More
Trump made history aboard Air Force One by traveling directly to Israel from Saudi Arabia, where he spoke before the leaders of more than 50 different Muslim nations.
3:00 | 05/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump visits Israel on 1st foreign trip as president

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47555350,"title":"Trump visits Israel on 1st foreign trip as president","duration":"3:00","description":"Trump made history aboard Air Force One by traveling directly to Israel from Saudi Arabia, where he spoke before the leaders of more than 50 different Muslim nations. ","url":"/GMA/video/trump-visits-israel-1st-foreign-trip-president-47555350","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.