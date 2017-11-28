Transcript for Trump's big meetings to strike a deal on tax reform

President trump pushing hard to get his tax plan passed by Christmas. Heading to capitol hill to rally senate Republicans and the top four leaders at the white house hope be to strike a deal that would prevent a government shutdown. Funding runs out December 8th if there is no deal and Matthew dowd and Meghan McCain are here from "The view." Let me start with you. These meetings today so crucial, such massive business affecting everyone in just the next few weeks. Yes, George, if you take -- even if you take what's going on in foreign policy with what's happening in North Korea, the Russia investigation, everything that is going on in the world and what's happened in Puerto Rico where we still have thousands of people without drinking water and running water and electricity, we have a budget that is out of control. We have a government that may shut down and we have a health care system that is still broken and needs fixed. This white house can't seem to focus on what fundamentally it seriously wrong in America today. And, Meghan, Republicans desperate for a win and need to get this tax plan passed. I think the $64,000 are we going to learn the lessons of the Obamacare fail of repeal and replace? I think point I agree with Matt. We are so desperate for a win I don't have high hopes the president has necessarily learned to work with Mitch Mcconnell to whip up the votes needed. If there is a government shutdown all bets are off if we should know more about that later today. Meantime, the president raised a lot of eyebrows with his comment honoring native American war here heroes and had this comment about senator Elizabeth Warren. You're very, very special people. You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in congress who they say was here a long time ago, they call pocahontas. Actually, Meghan, it's the president who calls her pocahontas. This never stops being uncomfortable for me to watch the navajo are some of the great -- this gross political term used against Elizabeth Warren in this is particularly in poor taste and I will say if Democrats want to put up Elizabeth Warren for 20/20 this is a small token of what it will be like. Not only did the president say that when Sarah Sanders was asked about it later she went on to attack the senator. This is unreal. Totally agree with Meghan. Notally did he say that, he was standing in front of a portrait of Andrew Jackson who signed the Indian removal act that basically led to the trail of tears and death March for these people. This white house is wile E. Coyote. Every time they blow themselves up. I guess that will be the last word. Now to that desperate search in North Carolina for a 3-year-old who disappeared in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.