CBO report predicts spike in uninsured under GOP plan

More
The White House and GOP leaders are responding after a report from the Congressional Budget Office estimated that some 14 million more people will be uninsured next year if the American Health Care Act is made into law.
3:00 | 03/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CBO report predicts spike in uninsured under GOP plan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46113065,"title":"CBO report predicts spike in uninsured under GOP plan","duration":"3:00","description":"The White House and GOP leaders are responding after a report from the Congressional Budget Office estimated that some 14 million more people will be uninsured next year if the American Health Care Act is made into law.","url":"/GMA/video/trumps-healthcare-report-card-46113065","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.