Transcript for Trump lawyer says he paid porn star out of his own pocket

We'll begin with that new scandal rocking the white house. The president's lawyer now admits he personally paid stormy Daniels, the porn star who said she had an affair with Donald Trump. He said it happened weeks before the 2016 vote, campaign watchdogs call that an illegal campaign contribution and an official investigation under way and Tom llamas is tracking all the latest. Reporter: Good morning. We've just learned as you mentioned the S.E.C. Has been asked to look into an illegal campaign contribution possibly involving the trump campaign. That alone is serious enough but the money in question is an alleged payoff by one of the president's most loyal allies to a porn star to keep heruiet about an alleged affair she had with president trump years ago. This morning, a stunning admission from president trump's longtime personal attorney, lawyer Michael Cohen admits to paying $135,000 of his own money to pornographic film actress stormy Daniels. The woman who says she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006 at a lake tahoe golf tournament years before he became president but just months after Melania trump had given birth to their son baron. Neither the trump organization nor the trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford and neither reimbursed me for the payment either directly or indirectly. Cohen said in a statement, the payment to Ms. Clifford was lawful and was not a campaign contribution or a campaign expenditure by anyone. Cohen did not say whether trump knew he made the payments. Reports of an alleged affair between Daniels and president trump resurfaced after a "Wall Street journal" report alleged that she was paid $130,000 just before the election and there was a transcript of a 2011 interview with dams which she said trump then a reality TV star invited her to his suite where they later this sex and the president promised her a role on "Apprentice" and Daniels saying it lasted about a year. Is any of that true? Define true. Reporter: The adult entertainment star refused to break her silence when she appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel live" following the Tarantino. Do you have a nondisclosure agreement? Do I? You can't say whether you have one but if you didn't have a nondisclosure agreement you could certainly say I don't have a nondisclosure agreement. You're so smart. Reporter: In the months leading up to the election Jacob wiseberg was working on breaking the stormy Daniels story but that happened just before the payment occurred. He felt she was telling the truth because her story was so detailed and had friends who could corroborate parts of that story and reached out to the white house for comment but so far have not heard back. As you said Michael Cohen, one of the longest serving aides, why did he make the payment. How could president trump not know? We do know, Michael Cohen was one of the closest people outside his relatives to Donald Trump and his office was steps away from president trump's at trump tower. He didn't have an official role in the campaign but he was known as the pit bull. He would take care of problems for president trump outside of the campaign. He would go after reporters on cable news and threaten lawsuits, a very tough customer, we'll see what happens. Right before the election. See how the white house

